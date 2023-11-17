North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Craven County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Havelock, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bern High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
