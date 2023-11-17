North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cherokee County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Cherokee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hiwassee Dam High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Benton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
