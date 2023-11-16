Wake Forest vs. Utah: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) and the Utah Utes (2-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wake Forest vs. Utah Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats
- Wake Forest went 16-14-0 ATS last season.
- Wake Forest (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 1.6% more often than Utah (15-14-0) last season.
Wake Forest vs. Utah Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wake Forest
|76.6
|145.3
|73.8
|137.6
|147.0
|Utah
|68.7
|145.3
|63.8
|137.6
|135.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Demon Deacons scored 12.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Utes gave up (63.8).
- Wake Forest had a 15-11 record against the spread and an 18-10 record overall last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Wake Forest vs. Utah Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wake Forest
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|Utah
|15-14-0
|9-20-0
Wake Forest vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wake Forest
|Utah
|13-3
|Home Record
|12-6
|4-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-6-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|74.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.6
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-9-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.