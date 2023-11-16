The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) will play the Utah Utes (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Information

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 68.7 255th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 63.8 32nd 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 35.8 16th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 14.3 88th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

