Wake Forest vs. Utah November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) will play the Utah Utes (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wake Forest vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Utah AVG
|Utah Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|63.8
|32nd
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|35.8
|16th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
