The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) go up against the Utah Utes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-4.5) 151.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Utah (-4.5) 151.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Wake Forest won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Demon Deacons had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.
  • Utah won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Utes games went over the point total nine out of 29 times last season.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Wake Forest, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly higher (63rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (107th).
  • The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.