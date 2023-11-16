How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) play the Utah Utes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 39.8% the Utes' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Wake Forest had a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Utes ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Demon Deacons ranked 317th.
- The Demon Deacons put up an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 12.8 more points than the 63.8 the Utes allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 63.8 points last season, Wake Forest went 18-10.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- Wake Forest put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (74.4) last season.
- The Demon Deacons gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (77.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Wake Forest drained more 3-pointers away (10.8 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (37.8%).
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Elon
|W 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 80-77
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
