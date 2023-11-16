Thursday's game at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) matching up with the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-2) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 68-57 victory as our model heavily favors UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks lost their last outing 74-49 against Wofford on Saturday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 68, Western Carolina 57

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks had a -313 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They put up 53.6 points per game, 345th in college basketball, and gave up 64.0 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball.

On offense, UNC Wilmington averaged 52.1 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (53.6 points per game) was 1.5 PPG higher.

The Seahawks put up 58.8 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 48.5 points per contest.

UNC Wilmington ceded 60.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than it allowed in away games (67.3).

