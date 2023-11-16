North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Rowan County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gospel Light Christian High School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
