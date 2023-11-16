ACC foes will clash when the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) battle the Boston College Eagles (6-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Pittsburgh vs. Boston College?

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boston College 27, Pittsburgh 24

Boston College 27, Pittsburgh 24 Pittsburgh has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Boston College has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won three of those games.

The Eagles have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boston College (+3)



Boston College (+3) Pittsburgh has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

In 2023, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

In 10 games played Boston College has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined for over Thursday's over/under of 45.5 points just twice this season.

In the Boston College's 10 games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Thursday's total of 45.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 46.3 points per game, 0.8 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Pittsburgh

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 47.0 42.8 Implied Total AVG 27.4 30.5 25.3 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-0-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 50.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 30.3 30.8 29.5 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-5-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 0-2 3-1

