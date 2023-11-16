North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Pitt County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ayden-Grifton High School at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.