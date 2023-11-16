North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Orange County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eno River Academy at Franklin Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
