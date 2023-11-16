Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 11, take a look at our RB rankings in this article.
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 11
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|220.6
|24.5
|17.0
|5.2
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|170.6
|19.0
|12.1
|2.7
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|170.3
|18.9
|17.8
|4.3
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|145.5
|14.6
|18.6
|4.5
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|143.3
|20.5
|14.9
|8
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|142.1
|14.2
|12.1
|2.4
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|135.0
|15.0
|16.1
|2.4
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|132.5
|14.7
|14.7
|4.1
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|131.0
|13.1
|12.5
|4.3
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|130.0
|14.4
|15.0
|3.9
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|128.0
|14.2
|14.8
|2.2
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|125.7
|14.0
|16.4
|2.4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|122.6
|17.5
|12.9
|5.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|121.1
|12.1
|12.6
|4.5
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|120.7
|13.4
|11.9
|3.8
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|119.3
|13.3
|15.2
|3.7
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|118.3
|11.8
|12.1
|0.8
|James Cook
|Bills
|117.7
|11.8
|12.0
|2.8
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|116.5
|12.9
|13.8
|3.1
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|112.9
|12.5
|15.0
|3.9
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|112.3
|12.5
|13.8
|3.2
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|111.1
|18.5
|16.2
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|108.0
|18.0
|15.3
|5.8
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|106.3
|15.2
|19.9
|4.6
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|102.7
|17.1
|17.7
|1.7
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|102.5
|10.3
|13.0
|3.6
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|101.7
|25.4
|9.5
|2.8
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|101.2
|11.2
|7.9
|4.3
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|93.9
|10.4
|12.9
|2.8
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|89.5
|11.2
|13.9
|3.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|80.5
|8.1
|12.5
|1.7
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|80.0
|13.3
|14.2
|3.2
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|78.6
|7.9
|3.0
|3.5
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|75.2
|12.5
|14.3
|2.2
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|73.7
|12.3
|10.3
|4.7
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|73.1
|8.1
|10.4
|2.8
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|72.0
|8.0
|4.9
|3.9
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|71.9
|7.2
|8.6
|2.4
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|70.6
|10.1
|10.0
|1.3
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|67.0
|7.4
|11.4
|1.9
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|66.7
|11.1
|14.0
|1.7
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|66.5
|7.4
|4.9
|1.8
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|63.5
|7.1
|6.7
|1.8
|Devin Singletary
|Texans
|61.4
|6.8
|10.2
|1.4
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|60.5
|6.1
|5.1
|1.5
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|58.7
|6.5
|3.1
|3.2
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|56.2
|7.0
|8.9
|3.9
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|56.1
|8.0
|15.6
|1.7
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|52.0
|5.8
|1.3
|2.6
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|51.9
|6.5
|6.8
|2.2
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ABC/ESPN
