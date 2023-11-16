North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Nash County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Life Christian Academy at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
