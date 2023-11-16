Want to know how to watch high school football games in Johnston County, North Carolina this week? We have the information here.

    • Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    New Bern High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clayton High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

