North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Harnett County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gospel Light Christian High School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gospel Light Christian High School at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
