The Duke Blue Devils (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 62.3 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
  • Davidson went 9-4 last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • Last year, the 63.6 points per game the Blue Devils averaged were the same as the Wildcats gave up.
  • Duke had a 14-0 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.
  • The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • The Wildcats shot 39.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 37.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Richmond W 83-53 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/9/2023 Coastal Carolina W 88-42 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Columbia W 66-62 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Davidson - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/19/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central - Cameron Indoor Stadium

