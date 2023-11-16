North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Craven County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
New Bern High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Havelock, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
