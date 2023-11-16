Thursday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-0) and the Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) facing off at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-56 win for heavily favored Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 16.

The Mountaineers enter this matchup following a 71-64 victory against Ohio on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 69, Norfolk State 56

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers averaged 67.1 points per game last season (137th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per contest (290th in college basketball). They had a -59 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Appalachian State scored 66.9 points per game in Sun Belt action, and 67.1 overall.

At home, the Mountaineers scored 72.7 points per game last season, 8.4 more than they averaged on the road (64.3).

At home, Appalachian State conceded 66.1 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 74.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.