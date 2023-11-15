Wednesday's contest features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) clashing at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-46 victory for heavily favored Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Demon Deacons enter this matchup after a 57-52 loss to Davidson on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 82, N.C. A&T 46

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demon Deacons put up 59.9 points per game last season (277th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (71st in college basketball). They had a -7 scoring differential.

Offensively, Wake Forest scored 55.4 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (59.9 points per game) was 4.5 PPG higher.

The Demon Deacons posted 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.7 more points than they averaged in away games (54.7).

In 2022-23, Wake Forest ceded 55.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 64.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.