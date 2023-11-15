North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pamlico County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pamlico County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pamlico County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pamlico County High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Ayden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.