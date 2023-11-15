The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) play the Hampton Pirates (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

North Carolina vs. Hampton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates scored only 2.0 more points per game last year (61.8) than the Tar Heels gave up to opponents (59.8).

Hampton had a 10-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 68.9 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 64.9 the Pirates gave up.

When North Carolina put up more than 64.9 points last season, it went 15-5.

The Tar Heels made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.9 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (51.5%).

The Pirates shot at a 22.6% clip from the field last season, 14.2 percentage points below the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.

North Carolina Schedule