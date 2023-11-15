Wednesday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) and the Elon Phoenix (1-1) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 94-47 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Wolfpack head into this game following a 92-81 win over UConn on Sunday.

NC State vs. Elon Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 94, Elon 47

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack's +264 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball).

With 65.2 points per game in ACC tilts, NC State tallied 5.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.8 PPG).

In home games, the Wolfpack scored 12.4 more points per game last year (75.9) than they did on the road (63.5).

NC State gave up 59.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.6 when playing on the road.

