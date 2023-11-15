The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

N.C. A&T vs. Wake Forest 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 68.1 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons gave up.

N.C. A&T had a 12-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the 59.9 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were just 2.8 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (62.7).

Wake Forest had a 10-1 record last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.

N.C. A&T Schedule