How to Watch the N.C. A&T vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
N.C. A&T vs. Wake Forest 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 68.1 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons gave up.
- N.C. A&T had a 12-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.
- Last year, the 59.9 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were just 2.8 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (62.7).
- Wake Forest had a 10-1 record last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 71-59
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Guilford
|W 114-41
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.