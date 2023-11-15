Jesperi Kotkaniemi Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Flyers - November 15
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Fancy a bet on Kotkaniemi in the Hurricanes-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Flyers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Flyers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights
- Kotkaniemi's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is -1.
- In six of 15 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In nine of 15 games this year, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- In six of 15 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 47.6% that Kotkaniemi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Flyers
- On defense, the Flyers are allowing 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|15
|Games
|5
|13
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.