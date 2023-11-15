Keep an eye on Sebastian Aho and Travis Sanheim in particular on Wednesday, when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's leading offensive players this season is Aho, with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 15:57 per game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has chipped in with 13 points (six goals, seven assists).

Martin Necas' 12 points this season are via five goals and seven assists.

In four games, Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-3-0. He has conceded 11 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has racked up 79 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Sanheim is a leading scorer for Philadelphia, with 14 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and 12 assists in 15 games.

Travis Konecny's 13 points this season, including nine goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.

This season, Joel Farabee has six goals and six assists, for a season point total of 12.

In the crease, Felix Sandstrom has a .000 save percentage (70th in the league), with zero total saves, while giving up zero goals (zero goals against average). He has put together a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Philadelphia this season.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 14th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.2 18th 17th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.07 13th 2nd 34.3 Shots 31.8 12th 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 27.5 3rd 9th 25.45% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 18th 78.18% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

