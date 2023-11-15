The Richmond Spiders (1-1) battle the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It tips at 11:00 AM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spiders' 69 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.
  • Richmond had a 17-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 77 points.
  • Last year, the Runnin' Bulldogs put up 77 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 61.6 the Spiders gave up.
  • Gardner-Webb had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 61.6 points.
  • Last season, the Runnin' Bulldogs had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Spiders' opponents knocked down.
  • The Spiders shot at a 53.8% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points below the 58.7% shooting opponents of the Runnin' Bulldogs averaged.

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ North Carolina L 102-49 Carmichael Arena
11/11/2023 Elon L 90-69 Paul Porter Arena
11/15/2023 Richmond - Paul Porter Arena
11/17/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
11/20/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

