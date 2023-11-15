Wednesday's game features the Richmond Spiders (1-1) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) facing off at Paul Porter Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-67 win for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 15.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Runnin' Bulldogs suffered a 90-69 loss to Elon.

Gardner-Webb vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 81, Gardner-Webb 67

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Runnin' Bulldogs outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season, with a +343 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) and allowed 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

In conference matchups last year, Gardner-Webb averaged more points per contest (80.5) than its season average (77.0).

The Runnin' Bulldogs posted 79.2 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 74.4 points per contest.

Gardner-Webb surrendered 65.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.8 away from home.

