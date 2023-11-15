How to Watch the Elon vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) square off against the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, only 4.5 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.
- Elon had a 9-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the Wolfpack put up 70.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.7 the Phoenix allowed.
- When NC State scored more than 63.7 points last season, it went 16-3.
- Last season, the Wolfpack had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.7% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents hit.
- The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack had given up to their opponents (37.9%).
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|East Carolina
|L 68-37
|Schar Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 90-69
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
