East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
East Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- East Carolina covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.
- South Carolina Upstate (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 5.2% less often than East Carolina (20-11-0) last year.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|East Carolina
|68.8
|137.5
|70.5
|140
|140.3
|South Carolina Upstate
|68.7
|137.5
|69.5
|140
|139.2
Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Pirates recorded 68.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.
- When East Carolina put up more than 69.5 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 12-5 overall.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|East Carolina
|20-11-0
|17-14-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|16-11-0
|13-14-0
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|East Carolina
|South Carolina Upstate
|10-6
|Home Record
|11-2
|2-9
|Away Record
|4-12
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|63.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
