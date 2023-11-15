East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.