The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) play the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-13.5) 142.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-13.5) 142.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Carolina went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Pirates games.

South Carolina Upstate went 16-11-0 ATS last year.

Spartans games hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

