The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Dale F. Halton Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.

Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 11.2% less often than Utah Valley (19-9-0) last season.

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 66.9 144.3 62.6 131.2 129.3 Utah Valley 77.4 144.3 68.6 131.2 141.6

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

Last year, the 49ers averaged just 1.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).

Charlotte went 10-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0 Utah Valley 19-9-0 15-13-0

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Utah Valley 11-4 Home Record 14-1 5-8 Away Record 12-5 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

