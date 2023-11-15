The Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) play the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Aziz Bandaogo: 11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Trey Woodbury: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Harmon: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Le'Tre Darthard: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tim Fuller: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 77.4 47th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 351st 27.7 Rebounds 37.8 2nd 354th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.5 274th 179th 13.0 Assists 16.0 19th 20th 9.7 Turnovers 13.2 304th

