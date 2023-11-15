Wednesday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Charlotte squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 73, Utah Valley 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-7.7)

Charlotte (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charlotte Performance Insights

Last season, Charlotte was 300th in college basketball on offense (66.9 points scored per game) and 18th-best defensively (62.6 points conceded).

Last year, the 49ers were eighth-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.7 per game) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3).

At 13.0 assists per game last year, Charlotte was 179th in the country.

The 49ers were 92nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.1 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%) last season.

Charlotte was 128th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.8 per game) and 194th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.9%) last year.

Charlotte took 58.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 67.1% of Charlotte's buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.9% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.