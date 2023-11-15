The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) host the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Camels Betting Records & Stats

Last year 20 of Campbell's games went over the point total.

The Fighting Camels beat the spread 17 times in 34 games last season.

Campbell put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-17-0 mark of Virginia Tech.

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 74.1 143.9 70.1 138.6 140 Campbell 69.8 143.9 68.5 138.6 132

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The Fighting Camels' 69.8 points per game last year were only 0.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies gave up.

When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, Campbell went 8-3 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0 Campbell 17-12-0 20-9-0

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Campbell 13-4 Home Record 8-6 2-9 Away Record 4-10 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

