How to Watch Campbell vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.
- Campbell compiled a 9-7 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hokies finished 289th.
- The Fighting Camels' 69.8 points per game last year were just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, Campbell went 10-4.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- Campbell scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
- At home, the Fighting Camels gave up 66.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).
- Campbell drained more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Navy
|W 59-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
