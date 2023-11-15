Will Anthony DeAngelo Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 15?
Will Anthony DeAngelo light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeAngelo stats and insights
- DeAngelo has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- DeAngelo has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeAngelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.