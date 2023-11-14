North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wake County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chapel Hill High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian School at Hilltop Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Raleigh Christian Academy at Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Christian School at Thales Academy Rolesville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triangle Math and Science Academy at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. David's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuse Charter School at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.