North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Union County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee Park Prep at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.