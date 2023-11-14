The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of UNC Greensboro's games last season went over the point total.

The Spartans were 13-14-0 against the spread last season.

UNC Greensboro (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 8.1% less often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) last year.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 144 71.5 136 138.8 UNC Greensboro 72.1 144 64.5 136 133.5

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.

UNC Greensboro put together a 9-2 ATS record and a 14-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 12-15-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt UNC Greensboro 14-6 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 8-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.