The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) will play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK

15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 72.1 166th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 64.5 36th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 33.5 74th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 66th 8.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th 304th 11.5 Assists 14.5 75th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

