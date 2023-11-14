The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro matchup in this article.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-2.5) 139.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year, the Spartans had an ATS record of 3-2.

Vanderbilt covered 18 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 20 Commodores games last season hit the over.

