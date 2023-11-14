The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot at a 44.6% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.
  • UNC Greensboro went 18-1 when it shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores gave up.
  • UNC Greensboro put together a 14-0 record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (66).
  • At home, UNC Greensboro sunk 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). UNC Greensboro's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than on the road (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 N.C. A&T W 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 UMKC - Baha Mar Convention Center

