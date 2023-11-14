The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Charlotte 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs scored 10.8 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the 49ers gave up (68.2).

UNC Asheville went 10-3 last season when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.

Last year, the 49ers recorded 62.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

Charlotte had an 8-5 record last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.

Last season, the 49ers had a 29.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 20.8% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

The Bulldogs shot 33.9% from the field, 13.2% lower than the 47.1% the 49ers' opponents shot last season.

