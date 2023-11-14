The Toledo Rockets (9-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) square off on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by totaling 35.9 points per game. The Rockets rank 27th on defense (19.7 points allowed per game). Bowling Green has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 19th-worst with 317.0 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 328.5 total yards per contest (28th-ranked).

We give more details below.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Toledo Bowling Green 439.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (115th) 323.9 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.5 (28th) 214.6 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (82nd) 224.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (118th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (1st)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,999 passing yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 499 yards (49.9 ypg) on 93 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has 1,042 rushing yards on 147 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also added nine catches for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 502 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 53 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has put up a 445-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 50 targets.

Anthony Torres' 18 grabs have turned into 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has recored 1,206 passing yards, or 120.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Terion Stewart is his team's leading rusher with 125 carries for 762 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

Taron Keith has 35 receptions for 389 yards (38.9 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 38 times for 260 yards and two scores.

Harold Fannin has recorded 385 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 264 reciving yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

