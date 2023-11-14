North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Rowan County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Davidson High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee Park Prep at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.