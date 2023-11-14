Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Randolph County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Moore High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14

5:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 14

6:45 PM ET on November 14 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

River Mill Academy at Uwharrie Charter Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham Central High School at Southwestern Randolph High School