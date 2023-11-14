The Queens Royals (0-2) and the High Point Panthers (1-1) play at Curry Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Queens vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Queens Betting Records & Stats

Queens covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

High Point (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 3.8% less often than Queens (14-13-0) last season.

Queens vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Queens 77.7 152.3 74.6 151.8 149.9 High Point 74.6 152.3 77.2 151.8 148

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

Last year, the Royals recorded just 0.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Panthers gave up (77.2).

When Queens scored more than 77.2 points last season, it went 6-6 against the spread and 12-5 overall.

Queens vs. High Point Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Queens 14-13-0 15-12-0 High Point 13-14-0 16-11-0

Queens vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Queens High Point 8-5 Home Record 10-5 7-10 Away Record 2-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 86.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

