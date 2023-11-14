The Queens Royals (0-1) play the High Point Panthers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Queens vs. High Point Game Information

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Queens Rank Queens AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank
41st 77.7 Points Scored 74.6 109th
305th 74.6 Points Allowed 77.2 340th
35th 34.8 Rebounds 34.9 32nd
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10 54th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th
117th 13.8 Assists 12.3 237th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.3 311th

