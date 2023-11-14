The Queens Royals (0-2) play the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • The Royals shot 44.4% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • Queens went 12-4 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Royals finished 35th.
  • Last year, the 77.7 points per game the Royals averaged were just 0.5 more points than the Panthers allowed (77.2).
  • Queens went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Queens fared better in home games last year, posting 86.2 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game in away games.
  • The Royals ceded 77.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.9.
  • Queens made 9.8 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.0% three-point percentage).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marshall L 89-73 Cam Henderson Center
11/10/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 91-68 Banterra Center
11/14/2023 High Point - Curry Arena
11/18/2023 Fairfield - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/19/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

