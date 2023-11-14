The Queens Royals (0-2) play the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Queens vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals shot 44.4% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Queens went 12-4 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Royals finished 35th.

Last year, the 77.7 points per game the Royals averaged were just 0.5 more points than the Panthers allowed (77.2).

Queens went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Queens Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Queens fared better in home games last year, posting 86.2 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game in away games.

The Royals ceded 77.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.9.

Queens made 9.8 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Upcoming Schedule