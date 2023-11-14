How to Watch Queens vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (0-2) play the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Queens vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals shot 44.4% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- Queens went 12-4 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Royals finished 35th.
- Last year, the 77.7 points per game the Royals averaged were just 0.5 more points than the Panthers allowed (77.2).
- Queens went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Queens fared better in home games last year, posting 86.2 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game in away games.
- The Royals ceded 77.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.9.
- Queens made 9.8 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.0% three-point percentage).
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 89-73
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 91-68
|Banterra Center
|11/14/2023
|High Point
|-
|Curry Arena
|11/18/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
